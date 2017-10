NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are looking to identify two people suspected of commercial burglaries in North Collins.

Surveillance video captured the suspects breaking into a business on the night of September 14, Troopers say.

They are described as white males who could be in their late teens or early twenties.

Troopers say they were wearing outdoor gear to try and hide their faces.

Anyone who knows who they are can call State Police at (716) 289-8367.