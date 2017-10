BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jeremy Hoyle, a member of The Strictly Hip, came to News 4 on Friday morning, ahead of the band’s performance in Las Vegas.

The Strictly Hip is a local band that plays the music of Canadian rock group The Tragically Hip.

Next week, the band will head to Las Vegas to perform at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino.

Hoyle spoke with News 4’s Melanie Orlins about how the show came about and what it means to them on Wake Up!