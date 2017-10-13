UB eyes 4th win of season, preps for NIU

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB football team has been dealing with what is fair to call a lot of drama during this stretch of the season.

Starting quarterback Tyree Jackson is battling a knee injury and will miss his third straight game on Saturday. In his place, back up Drew Anderson made headlines with his performance in last weekend’s seven overtime loss where he threw for 597 yards and seven touchdowns. No matter how distracting this all may be the bulls are trying to turn the page and focus on northern Illinois.

“Down 10 in the (fourth quarter), and get a fourth down stop and try to put the game away — we still battled back and tied the game and forced overtime,” Head Coach Lance Leipold said. “Those are things that in previous years I don’t think we have been able to do. So, those are things we can build on moving forward.”

“Phone is blowing up a little bit definitely,” Anderson said of his week. “But, at the end of the day we still lost. We got individual awards. They’re alright, but would trade it all for a win every time.

“We were confident to start. Just like Drew and Tyree, we knew they were great quarterbacks,” linebacker Khalil Hodge said. “To see Drew go out there and do what he does and it is exciting for him to step up, just like we preach in any position, it’s exciting. I am glad that he is helping the offense, helping the team and helping us win games.”

The Bulls battle Northern Illinois on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 at UB Stadium in Amherst.