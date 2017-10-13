University Police investigating “lewd incident” in UB sauna

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – University Police are investigating an incident which allegedly occurred in the men’s sauna in Alumni Arena on UB”s north Campus yesterday evening.

Police report that a male suspect committed a lewd act in front of a 14-year-old male at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. The incident was reported Friday.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s, about 6′ tall with short, dark hair and balding on top, as well as “significant body hair and colorful tattoos on both shoulders”.

University Police ask that anyone with information contact investigators at 645-2222.

“University Police is urging people to remain alert to their surroundings, and promptly report any unusual circumstances or suspicious persons and activities to the University Police as soon as possible,” police said in a statement Friday.

 

 

