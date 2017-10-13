Utica man has no plans to take down controversial Halloween decoration

UTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — What happens when Halloween decorations cross the line?

In central New York, one man’s spooky house has neighbors saying he’s gone too far this time.

Bill Pelton, of Utica, says he’s been decorating for Halloween every year, making everything by hand.

His decorations have become a local attraction.

Recently, Pelton’s decorations went viral after someone spotted one decoration in particular — the hanging man.

He says shocking decorations are what the holiday season is all about, but his neighbors aren’t so sure.

He has no plans to take it down, but says he’ll reevaluate for next year.