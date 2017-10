BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Craig Lehner, the Buffalo Police officer who is missing after a routine training exercise in the Niagara River Friday afternoon, is a member of the Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team.

The team has 21 members, who must be trained for a year before becoming a permanent member, as well as be certified scuba divers.

Police divers train in black water, swift water, and even under the ice.

Here’s a look at what the team does- and why they train all the time.