35-year-old man shot & killed in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old man is dead and a 21-year-old man behind bars following a deadly shooting in Niagara Falls

Police say they received a call for a man shot at 19th and Walnut around 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, witnesses told police a man had been shot in the parking lot and was put into a car and driven off. A call was then made to police from NF Memorial Medical Center saying a person was brought in with a gunshot wound.

The victim, 35-year-old Lerowne Harris from Niagara Falls, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Officers say they found a semi-auto pistol on the ground in the parking lot where the shooting occurred. Police were also able to track down the suspect’s car and towed it to police headquarters.

Police were able to find the suspect, 21-year-old Denzel Lewis, also from Niagara Falls. Lewis is charged with Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, both in the second degree.

Harris’ autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 286-4553.