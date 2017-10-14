35-year-old man shot & killed in Niagara Falls

By Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old man is dead and a 21-year-old man behind bars following a deadly shooting in Niagara Falls

Police say they received a call for a man shot at 19th and Walnut around 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, witnesses told police a man had been shot in the parking lot and was put into a car and driven off. A call was then made to police from NF Memorial Medical Center saying a person was brought in with a gunshot wound.

The victim, 35-year-old Lerowne Harris from Niagara Falls, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Officers say they found a semi-auto pistol on the ground in the parking lot where the shooting occurred. Police were also able to track down the suspect’s car and towed it to police headquarters.

Police were able to find the suspect, 21-year-old Denzel Lewis, also from Niagara Falls. Lewis is charged with Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, both in the second degree.

Harris’ autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 286-4553.

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s