5 Questions with Preston Brown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – While many players plan mini-vacations, linebacker Preston Brown just likes to kickback, relax and recharge before the final 11 games of the regular season. Buffalo Kickoff LIVE caught up with the linebacker who was quick to point out while he’s going home, he wasn’t planning on taking in the MLB postseason or the Indians’ playoff games because he’s a Reds fan.

Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Bye week edition of Five Questions, we’re joined by Bills linebacker Preston Brown. Usually on the bye, guys like to get away, vacations are usually planned in advance. What on the itinerary for Preston Brown?

Preston Brown: “Not much. Just go home, see my dog workout and get ready for next week. It’s not a big vacay kind of thing for me.”



BKL: Every week before games, the Bills tweet out photos of some of the best dressed guys. Before Cincinnati they snapped a shot of you in a skeleton shirt. What’s the background on that?

PB: “I just wanted to be in a festive, October mood. I was born in October, I’m kind of a Halloween kind of guy. It’s kind of our only opportunity to wear that shirt before Halloween because we have an away game after the holiday and I didn’t want to be weird wearing it in November. So, I had to wear it in October. I had some pumpkin chinos to wear with it, by my girlfriend said it’d be too silly.”

BKL: Being an October guy, are you a pumpkin spice latte fan?

PB: “I don’t know anything about Starbucks or how to order. I don’t even know what that is. I’ve heard of it, but I don’t drink coffee so I’m not really into that.”

BKL: The past couple of years you’ve been the guy to hide candy inside your hoodie during practice. You’ve changed your eating habits just a bit. Instead of candy, if you have a craving during practice and you need some energy do you pull out some celery or carrots now? What’s in the hoodie now?

PB: “Grapes that’s my go-to. More natural sugars with apples and grapes.”

BKL: Do any of the guys say ‘Hey Preston, give me some of that,’ when you guys are at practice?

PB: “Oh no, they just make fun of me. They see me with my rice cakes and healthy snacks and they don’t want any part of it.”

BKL: I’ve heard through the grapevine you and wide receiver Zay Jones want to have a TV show and it’s going to be called ‘PB and Zay.’ What’s the show going to be like and who is the first guest?

PB: “Not really sure what the show will be about or what we’re going to do. We might just walk around asking people questions. Is the Earth flat? Just things that are in the media that we need answers to.”

BKL: Is the Earth flat?

PB: “I don’t know. I don’t think it’s a complete circle. I’m going with an oval.”

BKL: Fair enough.