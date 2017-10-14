Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Fan Check – Can the Bills make the playoffs?

Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For 17 straight years the Bills have missed the playoffs.  It’s the longest active postseason drought among the four major sports.

With a 3-2 record, according to sportsclubstats, there is a 68 percent chance Buffalo makes it to the playoffs this season. Among other things, the Bills are first in the AFC East and second in the conference standings.

Do fans think they can snap the streak? Buffalo Kickoff LIVE gave the power to the people.

