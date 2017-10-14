Buffalo native flies home to escape California fires

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tyler Meegan was greeted at Buffalo Niagara International with big hugs from his family earlier this week. He flew home to Buffalo to escape the devastating wildfires near Napa, California, where he moved about a month ago for work.

“I’m new to the area. I don’t know any of the street names, so when they say you need to evacuate this area, I’m kind of like I don’t know where I am,” Meegan told News 4 after getting off his plane at the Buffalo airport Thursday morning.

From his apartment in downtown Napa, Meegan says he was able to see the danger approaching. “Sunday around 9 o’clock at night, I was coming back from dinner and I saw a lot of reddish-orangish stuff coming from the sky and you kind of look in one direction and you see flames coming from everywhere,” he recalled.

Meegan got an alert on his phone Sunday to evacuate and spent the night in San Francisco, before returning to his apartment while the fires still burned.

Wednesday morning, he says he woke up with the smell of smoke in his apartment and decided it was time to get out of California and back to his family. “I called them and said I’ve gotta get home,” he said.

Meegan caught the red-eye flight out of California, and connected through a couple other airports to arrive at the Buffalo airport late Thursday morning.

Now that he’s home, he says he’s staying in close contact with the resort where he works. Meegan said the fire was about three miles away from the resort when he left. “Which doesn’t seem like a lot,” he admitted, “but when you take into account the mountain, it has to come down the mountain and then onto the street.

‘My car’s there, so hopefully it doesn’t get touched,” he said.

Meegan says he’s trying to keep his mind off his car and his apartment. He knows people who have already lost so much more than that.

“Some people I work with have lost their homes. And it’s terrible,” Meegan said, “especially in the Sonoma area, it’s terrible, and Saint Rosa, it’s gone. It’s completely gone.”

Meegan says he saw parts of his city that looked like a bomb had been dropped on it. He told News 4 it’s hard to say what will be there when he goes back to California.

“A lot of the vineyards are destroyed. All the homes up in the valley that overlook everything are destroyed,” he said. “So I know I’m not going back to what I originally came to, which is very sad, but I know I’m going to go back to a lot of rebuilding.”

Just how much rebuilding will depend on how much father the fires spread. At last check, two of the major fires are now 40 percent contained. At least 35 people have been killed and 5,700 homes and businesses have been destroyed.

Meegan says he’s staying put in Western New York until the fires are out, hopefully within the next week or so.