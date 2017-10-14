Man suffers serious injuries after being stabbed in throat Friday night

Published:

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)- A man was rushed to ECMC with serious injuries Friday night after being stabbed in the throat.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says the stabbing happened around 9:30 Friday night behind a shopping plaza on Veterans Memorial Drive.

According to officials, after the man was stabbed he walked to a parking lot on Park Road where a good Samaritan called for help. Deputies administered first aid to the man until Mercy Medics arrived.

The Sheriff’s office is still investigating this incident and it is unknown if any arrests were made.

 

