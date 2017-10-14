Marijuana, loaded gun and large quantity of cash found during search warrant

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man has is behind bars, accused of receiving and selling large quantities of marijuana.

23-year-old Bryan Torres was taken into custody after several agencies executed a search warrant at a home at 35 Lakeview Avenue.

Investigators say inside they found more than 15 pounds of marijuana, a loaded shot gun, a bullet proof vest and a total of $47,693.

The investigation revealed Torres was receiving and trafficking the marijuana from the location.

Torres is charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the first degree and disorderly conduct.

Anyone who may have information on the illegal sales and trafficking of illegal drugs in the Jamestown area can call the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force Anonymous Tip Line at 483-8477.