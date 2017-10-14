Mother with children in car killed after colliding with wrong-way driver on I-90

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y.(WIVB)- State Police are investigating a Friday night crash that killed a woman whose children were in the back seat.

Police say that a driver was traveling Westbound in the Eastbound lane of the I-90 just after 11 p.m. The vehicle crashed head on into a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jessica O’Connor of Amherst.

O’Connor was taken to ECMC where she later succumbed to her injuries. O’Connor’s children, 2 and 4, were taken to Woman and Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle traveling the wrong-way, a 65-year-old Wheatfield woman, was transported to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries. She has not yet been charged, but police are looking into whether or not she was intoxicated.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation, charges pending. Anyone that may have witnessed the collision or wrong way vehicle is asked to contact Investigator John McCusker at 935-6528.

 

