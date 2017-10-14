Thousands make strides against breast cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a sea of pink as more than 15 thousand Western New York residents came together today at Canalside. They were working together to make strides against breast cancer by walking.

October is national breast cancer awareness month and the American Cancer Society Saturday empowered the community to take strides against the vicious disease. JoAnna Jacob, Senior manager at the American Cancer Society told News 4, “Every single year it will be a sea of pink again and Buffalo always comes through for us.”

Since 1993, over 810 million dollars has been raised nationwide through various walks. That money has been used for various things. One of the most important, research. Jacob said, “We have millions of dollars’ worth of research that happens right here in WNY. Just last year 2 million dollars came from the American Cancer Society to WNY to go towards breast cancer research funding. We also have a wonderful program in our Amherst office that offers wigs free of charge to women that are undergoing treatment and that have undergone some cosmetic effects.”

The amount of people who came out to support the cause was overwhelming. There were so many people that at the start of the race, it took over 15 minutes to get everyone going.

Some were emotional as their relatives just finished treatment, Elisa Soto, daughter of one survivor, told News 4, “I’m here for my mom. She had her last radiation treatment in mid-July.”

Others were there to walk in remembrance of family members that have passed. Mildred Bishop, participating as a general physician for Kaleida Health, told News 4, “That loss was devastating for me so anything I can do to support any kind of cancer funds is wonderful for me.”

Either way, the event symbolized and showed the good hearted nature that is no stranger to the city of good neighbors.

Nick Wolcott, son of a survivor, told News 4, “It’s a great thing to have the community that we have come together to support people with this because it’s a very tough time for a lot of people.”

If you want to help by donating, click here.