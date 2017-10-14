UB suffers another QB blow, falls to Northern Illinois

Backup quarterback Drew Anderson suffers arm injury.

By Published:
bulls web tag

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB football team was bit by the injury bug once again on Saturday afternoon in a 14-13 loss to MAC foe Northern Illinois.

To start the game, starting quarterback Tyree Jackson was ruled out for the third week in a row, batting a knee injury. Steeping in in his place once again was Drew Anderson.

Anderson had a strong showing in the first half, going 13-18 passing, 191 yards and a touchdown that cut a Bulls deficit to 14-10.

Just before halftime, Anderson led Buffalo down the field and was sacked at the two yard line. He left the field favoring his throwing arm. Buffalo kicked a field goal on the drive, making it 14-13 at the half.

After the break, Anderson emerged wearing a sling, and was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a bruise to his throwing arm.

Third-stringer Kyle Vantrease stepped in, and despite a stout Bulls defense, could not overcome the Huskies…throwing for 153 yards and an interception. A missed field goal in the fourth quarter also didn’t help Buffalo’s chances.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 3-4 (1-2). They are on the road next weekend at Miami (OH).

