Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Bye Week Grades

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the Bills off this week, the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew is hands out grades for how they believe the team has performed through the first five weeks of the season.

Josh Reed
MVP: Jordan Poyer
Overall Grade: B+

Offensive Grade: C-
Good Thing: Charles Clay
Bad Thing: Run game

Defensive Grade: A+
Good Thing: Sean McDermott
Bad Thing: Yards allowed

Nick Filipowski
MVP: Jerry Hughes
Overall Grade: B-

Offensive Grade: D+
Good Thing: LeSean McCoy is still healthy
Bad Thing: Can’t finish drives when defense provides turnovers & continually settles for FGs

Defensive Grade: A
Good Thing: Secondary
Bad Thing: Depth

Thad Brown
MVP: Tre’Davious White
Overall Grade: B+

Offensive Grade:
Good Thing: OC Rick Dennison is willing to adjust
Bad Thing: Offensive Line

Defensive Grade: A
Good Thing: Kyle Williams & Jerry Hughes
Bad Thing: Very fortuante

Scott Pitoniak
MVP: Micah Hyde
Overall Grade: B

Offensive Grade: C-
Good Thing: Ball protection (few turnovers)
Bad Thing: Anemic passing game

Defensive Grade: A-
Good Thing: New secondary has been solid
Bad Thing: Not many contributions from Marcell Dareus

