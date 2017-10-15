Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Bye Week Grades

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the Bills off this week, the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew is hands out grades for how they believe the team has performed through the first five weeks of the season.

Josh Reed

MVP: Jordan Poyer

Overall Grade: B+

Offensive Grade: C-

Good Thing: Charles Clay

Bad Thing: Run game

Defensive Grade: A+

Good Thing: Sean McDermott

Bad Thing: Yards allowed

Nick Filipowski

MVP: Jerry Hughes

Overall Grade: B-

Offensive Grade: D+

Good Thing: LeSean McCoy is still healthy

Bad Thing: Can’t finish drives when defense provides turnovers & continually settles for FGs

Defensive Grade: A

Good Thing: Secondary

Bad Thing: Depth

Thad Brown

MVP: Tre’Davious White

Overall Grade: B+

Offensive Grade:

Good Thing: OC Rick Dennison is willing to adjust

Bad Thing: Offensive Line

Defensive Grade: A

Good Thing: Kyle Williams & Jerry Hughes

Bad Thing: Very fortuante

Scott Pitoniak

MVP: Micah Hyde

Overall Grade: B

Offensive Grade: C-

Good Thing: Ball protection (few turnovers)

Bad Thing: Anemic passing game

Defensive Grade: A-

Good Thing: New secondary has been solid

Bad Thing: Not many contributions from Marcell Dareus