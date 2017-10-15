Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Bye Week Grades

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the Bills off this week, the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew is hands out grades for how they believe the team has performed through the first five weeks of the season.
Josh Reed
MVP: Jordan Poyer
Overall Grade: B+
Offensive Grade: C-
Good Thing: Charles Clay
Bad Thing: Run game
Defensive Grade: A+
Good Thing: Sean McDermott
Bad Thing: Yards allowed
Nick Filipowski
MVP: Jerry Hughes
Overall Grade: B-
Offensive Grade: D+
Good Thing: LeSean McCoy is still healthy
Bad Thing: Can’t finish drives when defense provides turnovers & continually settles for FGs
Defensive Grade: A
Good Thing: Secondary
Bad Thing: Depth
Thad Brown
MVP: Tre’Davious White
Overall Grade: B+
Offensive Grade:
Good Thing: OC Rick Dennison is willing to adjust
Bad Thing: Offensive Line
Defensive Grade: A
Good Thing: Kyle Williams & Jerry Hughes
Bad Thing: Very fortuante
Scott Pitoniak
MVP: Micah Hyde
Overall Grade: B
Offensive Grade: C-
Good Thing: Ball protection (few turnovers)
Bad Thing: Anemic passing game
Defensive Grade: A-
Good Thing: New secondary has been solid
Bad Thing: Not many contributions from Marcell Dareus