Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Roundtable – Bye Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Each week on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE our panel discusses the big storylines.

Sitting and 3-2 overall, you could make the argument for the Bills to be 4-1 or even 5-0.  They have some injuries and depth issues to address but can they make a run and snap a 17-year postseason drought?

  • MVP through five weeks:

Josh: S Jordan Poyer
Nick: DE Jerry Hughes
Thad: CB Tre’Davious White
Scott: S Micah Hyde

  • Will frustration mount for LeSean McCoy? After 110 yards in the season opener, he’s combined for just 169 total rush yards. Is it scheme? Is it a lack of consistency (injuries) or players rotating in and out of the lineup?
  • Can the Bills defense continue to play at a high level the rest of the year? Will they run of out gas?

