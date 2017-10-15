Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Roundtable – Bye Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Each week on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE our panel discusses the big storylines.
Sitting and 3-2 overall, you could make the argument for the Bills to be 4-1 or even 5-0. They have some injuries and depth issues to address but can they make a run and snap a 17-year postseason drought?
- MVP through five weeks:
Josh: S Jordan Poyer
Nick: DE Jerry Hughes
Thad: CB Tre’Davious White
Scott: S Micah Hyde
- Will frustration mount for LeSean McCoy? After 110 yards in the season opener, he’s combined for just 169 total rush yards. Is it scheme? Is it a lack of consistency (injuries) or players rotating in and out of the lineup?
- Can the Bills defense continue to play at a high level the rest of the year? Will they run of out gas?
