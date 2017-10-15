Children and one adult injured after bounce house goes airborne

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The strong winds on Sunday caused a bounce house with children inside to become airborne in Wheatfield.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says the bounce house was at a corn maze called “The Maize” on Niagara Falls Boulevard, when a strong gust blew it 50 feet.

Several children inside the bounce house were treated for minor injuries. Deputies say a 76-year-old woman was struck by the flying bounce house and dragged about 20 feet.

She was taken to ECMC and treated for non-life threatening injures.

If you had children in the bounce house and haven’t talked to deputies yet, the Sheriff’s office asks you call Deputy Zimmerman at 716-438-3393.

News 4 called the Maize for a comment and were told to call back later to speak to the owner.