Schumer: FDA must reverse decision delaying e-cig regulation

Associated Press Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is calling on the federal government to reverse a recent decision to delay the regulation of e-cigarettes.

The New York Democrat said Sunday that the Food and Drug Administration should reconsider its decision announced earlier this year to put regulating electronic cigarettes on hold.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb the delay would give the agency time to determine how e-cigarettes fit into its overall strategy for tobacco regulation.

But Schumer says e-cigarettes must be regulated because growing numbers of teens are using them.

According to the surgeon general, in 2015 more than 3 million middle and high school students said they had used e-cigarettes in the past month.

Schumer says the nicotine gadget called Juul has become especially popular among teenagers because it’s easy to hide.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s