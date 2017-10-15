Sea cadets train aboard USS Little Rock

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –There are a lot of opportunities around Western New York for kids to get involved in. One however is unique and not something that gets very much attention.

The sea cadets are a Navy based organization that promotes the Navy’s professional development. Lieutenant Joseph Pawli with The US Navy Sea Cadets told News 4, “We teach the core values honor, courage, and commitment. That’s our 3 values, and we stress that to all of them.”

The sea cadets are comprised of boys and girls from 10 to 18 years of age. They meet for one weekend every month to run drills and get a taste of what Navy lifestyle would be like. Pawli said, “They stay here the entire weekend. Their parent will drop them off Saturday morning and stay through Sunday evening. We do practical applications drills and all that stuff to kind of get a feel of what it will be like to be on a ship.”

That includes mopping, sleeping, and eating all aboard. It’s a tough go for the time that they are there, but these kids are up for the challenge.

Bianca Foeller has excelled within the program. She told News 4, “There is a lot of challenges. If you are a petty officer you have to make new classes to teach new recruits. You have to keep your uniforms all in order because you all want to look the same. It’s kind of time consuming, but you know it’s worth it.”

And a lot of others feel the same way, The Buffalo chapter has about 65 members. That is double what the group had just a few years ago. And through word of mouth from passionate young adults like Bianca, who are eager to learn, they hope they can continue to grow enrollment.

She said, “It teaches militarism, leadership, discipline, responsibility, you make so many great friends. And you can go all over the country for training, it helps with scholarships. It’s just a great program.”

