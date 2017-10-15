Windy weather suspends search for missing police diver Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police suspended the search for missing police diver, Officer Craig Lehner, Sunday afternoon as storms moved through Western New York making it too dangerous to be out on the water.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state and over the border have been pouring into Buffalo to help in the search.

Buffalo police posting a heartfelt message to their Facebook page Sunday night thanking everyone for their support during this tough time. The department is also asking for prayers for the family of Officer Craig Lehner

For the first time, Lt. Jeff Rinaldo called the search a recovery and not a rescue.

“Unfortunately the chances of somebody surviving these conditions is all but nonexistent at this point. So our mission focus now is to bring our brother home,” said Lt. Jeff Rinaldo.

Dive teams and boats started out on the Niagara River early Sunday morning, even expanding their search to the International Rail Bridge.

Helicopters hovered above the Niagara River to search the shore banks.

“We did have a very productive day we were able to search a lot of areas, a greater span with a lot more use of the technology and divers,” said Rinaldo.

But because of dangerous high winds, BPD was forced to call the search off early Sunday.

“The wind is too great to put a diver on a boat and the wind is too great to allow the boats the accuracy they need to stay in the grid patterns and conduct sonar research,” said Rinaldo.

Rinaldo says the outpouring of support from agencies all over the state and country has been incredible.

From the Rochester dive team, New York Police Department and even master divers all of the way from the Gulf of Mexico – all working together to bring their fellow brother home.

“Bring that closure first and foremost to his family and secondly to the men and women of the buffalo police department.”

Rinaldo says the strength of Officer Lehner’s family has been amazing and that’s what has been driving police right now through this difficult time.

The search is expected to pick up first thing Monday morning.

 

