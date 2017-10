NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (WIVB) — A 10-year-old boy had to be flown to a hospital after falling over a railing in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Video from the scene, courtesy of The Action, can be seen above.

The incident happened late Sunday afternoon near Niagara River Parkway

It is not clear how far the child fell, or what led to the incident.

The child has non-life threatening injuries.