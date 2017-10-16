9/11-themed fire pit causing controversy

NORTH DAKOTA (WIVB) — A North Dakota welder has created a fire pit that’s gone viral due to its controversial theme.

Brent Hansen’s trucks are parked outside to make room for his welding workshop.

“I like doing metal work,” Hansen said. “It’s kind of like my therapy if you want to call it that.”

This is how he heals after a work accident left him unable to do much else.

“January 26th, 1999 at 8:57 p.m. Oh yeah… I’ll remember that forever,” he said.

While working at a Case tractor plant, Brent says about 600 lbs. of steel crushed him.

“Messed up my back, my hip, my leg, I’ve had multiple surgeries on my foot. Have a hard time getting around. In constant pain and stuff like that,” he said.

He made a few cartoon character fire pits for the kids with flames shooting out of the eyes, but now, he’s showing off a personal project.

“September 11th hit. Most of my friends are either military, law enforcement, fire and rescue,” Hansen said. “My dad was a cop. Thought about a lot of my friends that actually went there to help out with security and different things like that. I don’t know. I just wanted to do something that commemorated them. ‘Always remember, never forget’ type of thing.”

Sinking lots of his spare time into the piece, he made sure to pay attention to detail.

“Started out doing the round pit, the globe itself,” he said. “Each one of the airplanes sits inside the towers, goes in at pretty much the exact angle they went into the towers in real life. On the front of each one of the airplanes, there’s actually a little box on the front where I can put used motor oil inside that and then if I light it on a very calm day, black smoke will rise from the airplanes.”

His work is getting noticed. Multiple pictures of the 9/11 fire pit hitched to his pickup are getting shared online.

“I did have one fireman that talked to me,” Hansen said. “He’s a friend of mine. He said, ‘it might be a little bit insensitive if you have it burning and stuff.’ You don’t have to have it burning. It is what it is. It’s for remembrance of the people that died..If we start forgetting what happened in history, history’s going to repeat itself.”

Living with his disability, Hansen has this advice to anyone in a similar situation: “Find anything that makes you happy, whether it’s doing a hobby, helping people, volunteering, go out, just do something.”

Hansen said he does not profit from his work, but the reward of doing it is worthwhile.