After decades of caring for the needy, St. Luke’s mission asks for help



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Since 1994, St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy has helped the needy with food, clothing, shelter and spiritual guidance.

But now the mission on Walden Avenue in Buffalo is looking to the community for some financial assistance to pay for a new roof on one of its buildings.

“They have leaks everywhere up there. It’s just pouring through,” said Jeff Tisack, owner of Tisack Construction.

Half of the roof has been finished and paid for, but St. Luke’s has come up short paying for the other half.

“For over 20 years we’ve been taking care of people, but now we need to take care of one of our buildings,” said local attorney Michael Taheri, who serves as a volunteer and associate missionary.

“This roofer, Jeff, has gone above and beyond what we could have expected. I mean he’s, frankly, charging us about 60 to 70 thousand dollars on what should be a $150,000 dollar project. So he’s been a real blessing to St. Luke’s mission,” Taheri said.

The building houses about 80 percent of St. Luke’s ministries, which includes feeding between 400 and 500 people a day, according to Taheri.

He says the mission operates as a code blue warming center in the winter.

“So when the temperature gets 15 below we open up our doors and feed a meal, and this is only one of two in the entire city of Buffalo,” he added.

On Monday, workers spent the morning tearing off the other half of the building’s dilapidated roof.

“They’re going to replace all the rotted decking,” Tisack explained. “And then replace the decking and put the roof on today.”

“We came in pretty low just to help them out for everything they do for the community. We want to help them back,” he added.

While St. Luke’s was able to raise about half the money needed to pay for the roof, Mike Taheri says they’re still about 30-thousand dollars short.

He’s hoping that the community will come through with some financial help — so that the mission’s “important work” can continue without the hassle of a leaky roof.

Taheri says anyone interested can donate by going to St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy website.

“This is a great opportunity to step up because of the amount of use that this building receives in this community,” said Taheri. “We are absolutely vigilant in our prayer. We’re vigilant in our faith, and we know that the people of Western New York are going to hear this request, this ask for some financial support, and answer our needs.”