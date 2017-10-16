Agencies remain determined to find and recover missing BPD diver

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The sun sets on the Niagara River as members from agencies around the state begin loading up their equipment and heading home for a few hours after spending the day looking for Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner. Officer Lehner disappeared in the water Friday, October 13th, around 12:50pm. He was in the river training with BPD’s underwater rescue team when something went wrong.

Police haven’t been able to tell us what went wrong. During their fourth day of searching, they went into more details about what divers do in those situations though – they are instructed to remove different equipment including air tanks, weighted belts, and pulling tethers to try to free themselves if they’re found in dangerous situations.

Helicopters continue circling the air as they’re looking for any of Officer Lehner’s equipment.

Boats have been in the water throughout the day using sonar technology, scanning areas repetitively as they’re putting together a comprehensive picture of what’s below the water. Divers were pulled early in the afternoon as they had limited visibility; officers saying they could see less than a foot below the water’s surface.

The officers from every agency we’ve spoken with are saying they’re determined to locate and recover Officer Lehner.