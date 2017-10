TOWN OF NIAGARA, N Y. (WIVB) – The SPCA Serving Niagara County is currently dealing with a very contagious outbreak of feline illness at the shelter, a Facebook post from the SPCA said Monday evening.

The shelter has closed for adoptions and admissions for the day to get a handle on the situation by cleaning and sterilizing all feline housing, the post added.

The shelter is expected to reopen Wednesday at regular hours.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.