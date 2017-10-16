Bills active OT Seantrel Henderson, release CB Greg Mabin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After serving a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse, the Bills added offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson to the 53-man roster on Monday.

Henderson, who was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease during the 2015 season, sat out the final five games of the 2016 season and the first five games of this season.

“It feels good to be back, it’s been a long time coming, most definitely,” Henderson told reporters after practice on Monday.  “Really just been staying around my teammates, coming in every day, working out, conditioning, going to meetings. Pretty much doing everything that they do except for play in the games. I feel like that’s really kept me focused for this time.”

The tackle was using marijuana to help battle the pain symptom’s associated with the disease. Though legal is some states, using marijuana is illegal under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement.

When asked about his health and whether he could play Sunday against Tampa Bay if the Bills needed him, the tackle said, “Yes.”

“I really haven’t had any complications as far as health. My health has been fine,” Henderson added.  “I’ve been good, just keeping my diet up, that’s (what’s) most important, is what I have (to eat).”

Buffalo (3-2) hosts Tampa Bay (2-3) on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at New Era.

