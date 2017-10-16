Bonnies’ Jaylen Adams named to Cousy Award watch list

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2016, file photo, St. Bonaventure's Jaylen Adams (10) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton, in Dayton, Ohio. St. Bonaventure is the third seed entering the A-10 tournament, which it will open on Friday in the quarterfinal round against an opponent not yet determined. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With basketball season right around the corner, St. Bonaventure senior Jaylen Adams received preseason recognition on Monday, as he was named one of the candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, which is awarded annually to the best point guard in the country.

Adams has powered St. Bonaventure to back-to-back 20 win campaigns over the last two years and ranks 21st in program history with 1,377 points.

The senior was also projected by Sports Illustrated to be a “Top 100 Scorer” in the NCAA this season, second only to Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge.

As a junior Adams ranked 24th nationally in scoring and was top 10 in assists.  He was the only such player to accomplish that feat in Division I.

St. Bonaventure’s season tips off Nov. 10 against Big Four foe Niagara. They host Alfred in an exhibition game on Nov. 4.

