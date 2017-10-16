Bounce house lifts off in Wheatfield, several kids inside

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB)- Six kids and two adults took an unexpected ride at The Maize in Wheatfield Sunday afternoon.

One of the corn maze’s inflatable houses took off, carrying the kids with it, several feet in the air.

Bounce house renter Michael Gersitz — who doesn’t rent to The Maize –they own their own — said while generally bounce houses are safe, wind can pose a real problem if they’re not secured properly.

“It’s basically just a giant balloon, if it does get off the ground. But those are only rare cases where it’s a giant wind gust. For the most part, these are set up all the time in back yards and you never hear of any problems,” Gersitz said.

The bouce house at The Maize was much larger than a personal one you’d rent for a birthday party; it was 60 by 30 feet.

Sheriff’s officials told News 4 it appears the house was secured.

“There was upwards of 15 to 20 bounce houses on this corn maze and this one just got picked up. I did physically see a couple of the stakes that were used to put it in the ground and they were over two feet long,” Capt. Aaron Schultz said.

This isn’t the first time a bounce house has taken flight in western New York; a bounce house was carried 40 feet into the air in Niagara Falls last summer. It eventually caught some power lines, though no one was inside.

“New York state is really unregulated when it comes to bounce houses. There’s no rules about inspects or anything like that, certain states like Pennsylvania and New Jersey, they actually classify bounce houses as amusement devices,” Gersitz said.

News 4 reached out to The Maize, staff there declined to comment.