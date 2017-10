BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in a deadly stabbing case.

Raquise Bryant, 29, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in Erie County Court, a week before jury selection in his murder trial was set to begin.

Bryant fatally stabbed 29-year-old Raheem Malone of Buffalo once in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24 near Genesee Street in Buffalo.

Bryant faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 29.