BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public School officials want to hear from parents about how the district can improve race relations and diversity.

The district is holding three public meetings, and the first is Monday.

They’re asking for recommendations for criteria-based schools, whose admission process begins with a test.

You can attend the meeting on the eighth floor of Buffalo City Hall, Room 801, from 2:30-4 p.m.