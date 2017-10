BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a parole violator who has served time for second degree murder.

Fahim Ansari was found guilty of second degree murder in 1976. A parole violation warrant was issued for his arrest Aug. 22.

Ansari is 58, 6′ tall and 200 lbs. He wears glasses.

Because of his conviction and criminal history, Ansari should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 867-6161.