“Disgruntled” ex-contractor accused of spraying possible feces on grocery produce

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CBS) — Authorities say a man sprayed a foul-smelling brown liquid on produce at a grocery store in South Carolina, telling police the store owed him money.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said 41-year-old Pau Hang was arrested Sunday afternoon at a Harris Teeter supermarket.

A police report says the manager called 911 after seeing Hang in the store. The “disgruntled former contractor” was ordered to stay out two years ago.

Police say the manager saw Hang empty a bottle with a brown liquid and a bad odor like feces on the produce. He estimated it would cost at least $3,000 to throw away the contaminated food and clean the cases.

Investigators are testing the substance.

“We were extremely alarmed and disappointed to learn that today, a disgruntled, former contractor attempted to contaminate food products in the produce department and Fresh Foods department inside our St. Andrews Shopping Center location,” Danna Robinson, a Harris Teeter spokeswoman, said in a statement released to the Post & Courier.

Robinson told the paper the affected departments of the store remained closed as of Sunday afternoon to be sanitized and will not re-open until the store receives approval from local health officials.

Hang is charged with damage to personal property and trespassing after notice. Jail records do not list a lawyer.