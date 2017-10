BOURNEMOUTH, England (WIVB) — A kiss took an unexpected turn for one fisherman after the fish he was smooching jumped down his throat.

The fish blocked his airways, triggering a heart attack.

Friends rushed to perform CPR before paramedics arrived.

Removing the fish had to be done carefully as its gills and barbs dug in.

One paramedic said that in 17 years on the job, he’s never seen anything like this.

The man is doing okay, as of Monday morning.