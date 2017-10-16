Friends say Officer Craig Lehner will be remembered for kindness, service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – We’re learning more tonight about Officer Craig Lehner, and his countless acts of service. Family members have been at the search site for the past several days hoping for closure.

We’re learning Officer Lehner originally from the Akron area dedicated most of his life to service. Before working with the Buffalo Police K-9 Unit, Lehner was a part of the Buffalo Police Department working with District E- run off of Bailey Avenue.

District E Police Chief Carmen Menza tells us Lehner was one of the good guys. He spent a lot of his time during his tenure with District E, deployed in the army.

We spoke with him by phone this afternoon, he told us it’s been a rough few days for the Buffalo Police Department.

He said, “he was a top notch officer. His life was all about service. He was a good man. Well-liked and respectful. It takes a special officer to have that kind of love for both animals and people. He was really loved by everybody.”

Meanwhile,most recently Officer Lehner and his K-9 Officer Shield had been volunteering with Fantastic Friends, an organization that works with kids with special needs.

Leaders behind the organization are also part of the Buffalo Police community.

They tell us, an officer like Lehner doesn’t come around very often.

Dino Cordone, a former BPD Officer, said, “To be able to walk around with a partner on four legs and not have really anybody to talk to, but still get the love and affection that he got from his partner, says a lot for a person and hes going to be sadly missed all around.”

His wife, Debbie Cordone is the Founder of Fantastic Friends of Western New york. She said, “You could instantly tell that he has a heart of gold. He’s a good person inside and out. You sense that immediately about people, and he was one of those ones you walk up and you know this is a great guy here.”

