Habitat restoration project underway at Ohio Street Boat Launch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ohio Street Boat Launch is 1 of 8 project sites where habitat is being restored along the Buffalo River. When the work there is done, you’ll see more plants that will allow pollinator wildlife to thrive.

“Things like the birds and the bees and bats. These are critical and important species because they do the hidden work that is needed. They’re the ones that keep all these plants and trees and living systems alive,” said Jill Jedlicka, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director.

Through federal Great Lakes Initiative funds about $165,000 is being put into improving wildlife habitat and public access to the Buffalo River along Ohio Street.

“We’re starting to see the fruits of our labor in the restoration sites and the shoreline and where people access the river,” said Jedlicka.

Cleanup and shoreline restoration has been in the works for years.

“In the last 10 years there has been $170 million investment into the Buffalo River,” said Congressman Brian Higgins.

Just a few years ago there was very little happening on this section of the Buffalo River, but now it’s turning a new leaf. Developers say there’s a link between investment there and restoration.

“Who would’ve thought 5 years ago that you would find people renting units for $3,000 a month along the Buffalo River,” said Sam Savarino, Savarino Companies President and CEO.

The habitat restoration work at the Ohio Street Boat Launch is expected to take about 6 weeks, and maintenance will take several years.