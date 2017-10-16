James Corden catches flak for joking about Harvey Weinstein

The Associated Press Published:
James Corden
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, James Corden speaks on stage during "The Late Late Show with James Corden" panel at the CBS/Showtime 2015 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television talk show host James Corden is facing a backlash over jokes he made about Harvey Weinstein.

Corden made a string of quips about Weinstein and the sexual misconduct allegations against him during a Hollywood charity event Friday. Corden joked about Weinstein in a bathtub and said “he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.”

Italian actress Asia Argento, one of his Weinstein’s accusers, chided Corden on Sunday on Twitter, saying “shame on this pig.”

Rose McGowan, another Weinstein accuser, tweeted that Corden’s jokes show “EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are.”

The host of “The Late Late Show” apologized on Twitter, saying he intended to shame Weinstein and called Weinstein’s behavior “inexcusable.” Corden tweeted, “To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s