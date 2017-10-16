Jordan Matthews: “I feel pretty good”

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jordan Matthews’ return to the lineup seems to be on the fast track. Matthews is recovering from thumb surgery.

The cast on his hand has been removed and has been replaced by a small bandage. “I feel pretty good. I got out of the cast and had a lot more range of motion than I anticipated. At this point it’s just about getting the strength back.”

Sean McDermott called Matthews’ status day-to-day. “He made a tremendous amount of progress. We just have to see how he looks going into Wednesday.”

The 4-year veteran wide out gave credit to the power of positive thinking. “I’ve been having a lot of close people around me praying for me. We’ve been speaking positively about the entire deal. I think that helps the healing process.” Matthews has not been cleared to catch footballs yet but if that happens he could return to the field for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.