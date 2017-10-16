Local Restaurant Week kicks off Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, restaurants are encouraging people to eat local and skip the chains.

Local Restaurant Week starts Monday and runs through Sunday.

More than 200 eateries offer specials starting at $20.17 to show why they’re the best choice when you dine out.

Damon Ayer and Tobin Hauser from Masons’s Grille 52 in Hamburg, and Local Restaurant Week Event Coordinator Christ Hobart came to Wake Up! on Monday morning. Watch their appearance below:

