Local Restaurant Week kicks off Monday

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, restaurants are encouraging people to eat local and skip the chains.

Local Restaurant Week starts Monday and runs through Sunday.

More than 200 eateries offer specials starting at $20.17 to show why they’re the best choice when you dine out.

Damon Ayer and Tobin Hauser from Masons’s Grille 52 in Hamburg, and Local Restaurant Week Event Coordinator Christ Hobart came to Wake Up! on Monday morning. Watch their appearance below:

APP USERS | Tap here to enable the video.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s