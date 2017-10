BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new service on Facebook lets you order takeout or delivery from your favorite restaurants.

To place an order, you need to go to the “Explore” menu and then click on the “Order Food” section.

It will show you the list of participating restaurants, including Papa John’s and Panera.

Facebook says you can also choose from several delivery companies, such as Delivery.com and Door Dash.

The new service can be used on the Facebook app or website.