New traffic signal to be placed at Transit Road and Tonawanda Creek Road

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new traffic signal is going up on Transit Road (Route 78) in the towns of Amherst and Clarence.

The new traffic signal will be placed at the intersection of Tonawanda Creek Road, north of the Millersport Highway intersection near Niagara Produce.

Motorists should expect to encounter the new signal in flashing mode starting Oct. 23. The new signal will be full activated by Oct. 30.

“Motorists are advised to use caution when approaching this new signal as traffic adjusts to the new traffic pattern,” a press release from the New York State Department of Transportation said Monday.