New traffic signal to be placed at Transit Road and Tonawanda Creek Road

By Published:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new traffic signal is going up on Transit Road (Route 78) in the towns of Amherst and Clarence.

The new traffic signal will be placed at the intersection of Tonawanda Creek Road, north of the Millersport Highway intersection near Niagara Produce.

Motorists should expect to encounter the new signal in flashing mode starting Oct. 23. The new signal will be full activated by Oct. 30.

“Motorists are advised to use caution when approaching this new signal as traffic adjusts to the new traffic pattern,” a press release from the New York State Department of Transportation said Monday.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s