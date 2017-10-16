Poloncarz releases 2018 Erie County Budget proposal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz presented the proposed 2018 county budget.

The proposed budget stays under the state’s tax cap, while providing “relief to taxpayers and municipalities,” according to Poloncarz’s office.

“The 2018 Proposed Budget builds on our strengths, addresses areas in our community that need attention, and returns more money to taxpayers’ pockets. As any sensible and reasonable Budget should, this proposal prudently uses resources to address county needs while at the same time reducing the property tax rate and lessening the burden of community college chargebacks on communities countywide,” Poloncarz said. “This Proposed Budget highlights Erie County’s growth and also underscores the challenges that the NYS tax cap and state-mandated costs, which constitute fully 90% of our Budget for 2018, still present. Additionally, it reflects my administration’s continuing commitment to combating poverty in our county, investing in our infrastructure, and providing the services that taxpayers demand and expect. ”

Specifically, $69 million in the the proposed budget will go towards capital projects. $500,000 will go toward anti-poverty initiatives, libraries, tourism, ECC and culturals.

Here are some of the main points listed in the budget proposal:

More than $478,000 in new operational funding for the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library (funding for the B&ECPL has been increased by $2.3 million over the past five budget years under the Poloncarz administration)

$250,000 in new operational assistance for SUNY Erie Community College (“ECC”)

$500,000 in capital funding for the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

Continued funding for county lead abatement and opioid epidemic initiatives

A 1.2% increase in funding for arts and cultural organizations, the sixth consecutive year with a proposed funding increase for these groups

Continued funding for the redevelopment of the Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna

Continued funding for summertime Operation Prime Time youth development programs

$175,000 in funding to assist in the creation of the new Explore & More Children’s Museum at Canalside.

An appropriation of $500,000 for continuing anti-poverty initiatives in 2018.

“The 2018 Budget and the accompanying Four Year Financial Plan are balanced, based on conservative estimates and realistically address the challenges facing the County,” Poloncarz said. “I remain committed to maintaining the services that our residents expect while running a fiscally-stable government that continues to grow and improve, and I welcome discussions with the Legislature as this proposed Budget moves towards adoption.”