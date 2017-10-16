Search for missing Buffalo police officer continues Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joined the search for missing Buffalo police diver Officer Craig Lehner.

Lehner went missing during a training exercise on Friday. The search for him involved multiple law enforcement agencies from across the state and Canada.

Searching continued through the weekend before it was suspended later on Sunday, due to stormy weather.

At first light on Monday, the search continued. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers brought side-scanning sonar technology to help with the search efforts.

The U.S. Coast Guard has worked on condition models, which will help them figure out the most accurate path something could have traveled in the water, based on weather and currents.

Police Lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo said the weather should allow crews to continue the international search throughout the day. In all, 10-12 boats will be out on the water, with two or three divers going in at a time.

The search for Lehner is also aerial, as New York State Police are using helicopters.

If nothing is found in the next day or two, authorities will reevaluate what the search will entail, but they say they will never stop searching for Lehner.

