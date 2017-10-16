Silver Alert issued for missing Orchard Park man

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly male with dementia from Orchard Park.

The 86-year-old man is described as 6’2″, 215 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, blue pants, and a button down sweater in the area of Tops on Southwestern Boulevard.

He may be driving a red 2007 Dodge Caravan, NY license plate DYE 1010, with a Notre Dame sticker on the back.

Anyone who sees the male or the vehicle is asked to contact Orchard Park Police at 716-662-6444.