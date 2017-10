BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police say a speeding vehicle crashed into another vehicle at Kensington Avenue and Grider Street Monday evening.

Officers observed the vehicle, which was moving at a high rate of speed, turn around. Before officers could make an attempt to follow it, it crashed into another vehicle.

A person in the second car was injured.

The driver of the speeding vehicle was charged with vehicle and traffic violations.