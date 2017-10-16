Vice President Mike Pence will be in Buffalo Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Vice President Mike Pence will be making a visit to the Queen City on Tuesday.

Pence will be in town to meet with families and small business owners, talking about tax reform. The vice president is hoping to push Congress to get a plan to the president’s desk.

The White House has proposed eliminating a state and local tax deduction to help pay for proposed tax cuts.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday that the proposed plan would hurt the middle class and New York State’s economy.

“The overwhelming majority of middle class families in WNY would get a huge tax increase if this deduction, so valuable to the middle class, is eliminated,” Schumer said.