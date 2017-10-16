West Seneca residents outraged over proposed 12 percent tax hike

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of people who live in the Town of West Seneca were outraged Monday night at a public hearing.

Supervisor Sheila Meegan is proposing a $40 million budget that includes a 12 percent tax hike. Meegan says the increase is due to rising health care costs, workers comp and recycling and garbage.

“All those items affect the budget and it’s unfortunate that the budget is where it is,” said Meegan.

If the budget is adopted, homeowners will see a tax rate of $2.26 per $1,000 of their assessed property.

“Eighty percent of our budget is mandated costs, we only have 20 percent to work with and that’s an absorbent amount of money,” said Meegan.

Senior citizens say they’re already stressed by the high taxes, while other homeowners say they simply can’t afford the increase. If this is approved, some say they’ll have to move out of West Seneca.

“Where do they think people are going to get the money from, we all pay our own heath insurance, I don’t want to pay mine and someone else’s health insurance,” said a concerned resident.

“We are going to have to work until the day we die to afford the taxes in this town,” said another resident.

Hundreds of taxpayers showed up to the meeting, but more than half of them were turned away because the council chambers was already full.

Residents say the board isn’t looking out for it’s residents.

“They’re not for the West Seneca residents, they’re out to hurt us,” said Betty Ann Reedy, resident.

The board is holding another public hearing on Monday, October 30 at 6 pm at the Senior Center, but the location could be moved because of the large turnout Monday night.

Residents will be notified with the details by phone through the code red system.