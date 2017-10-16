Woman who interned with Weinstein in Buffalo: “Harvey, you disgust me”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 40 women have now accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Over the weekend, four more big names came forward.

Paula Wachowiak interned with Weinstein in Buffalo, and says a 1980 meeting in his hotel room left her shaken after he dropped his towel and asked for a massage.

“When I got in and he closed the door, I noticed he had like a hand towel around his waist, which was all he had on,” Wachowiak said. “He just came up to me and he said, ‘So, was it the highlight of your internship to see me naked?’ and I just looked at him and I said, “No, Harvey, you disgust me.”

French President Emmanuel Macron says he’s taking steps to strip Harvey Weinstein of his prestigious Legion of Honour medal.

This follows Weinstein’s expulsion over the weekend from Hollywood’s Motion Picture Academy — the group that hands out the Oscars.