Woman who interned with Weinstein in Buffalo: “Harvey, you disgust me”

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 40 women have now accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Over the weekend, four more big names came forward.

Paula Wachowiak interned with Weinstein in Buffalo, and says a 1980 meeting in his hotel room left her shaken after he dropped his towel and asked for a massage.

“When I got in and he closed the door, I noticed he had like a hand towel around his waist, which was all he had on,” Wachowiak said. “He just came up to me and he said, ‘So, was it the highlight of your internship to see me naked?’ and I just looked at him and I said, “No, Harvey, you disgust me.”

French President Emmanuel Macron says he’s taking steps to strip Harvey Weinstein of his prestigious Legion of Honour medal.

This follows Weinstein’s expulsion over the weekend from Hollywood’s Motion Picture Academy — the group that hands out the Oscars.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s