Albion couple charged following drug sales investigation

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Albion couple was charged with possessing drugs.

The Orleans County Major Felony Task Force says Teaira Reamsnyder, 22, and Pete Leiben, 39, were pulled over by authorities on S. Main St.

This occurred following an investigation into cocaine and heroin sales and distribution from Rochester to the Albion area.

During the traffic stop, officials say they seized a small safe, which was disguised as a book. According to them, it contained heroin and cocaine that had been packaged for sale.

Reamsnyder and Leiben were both charged with Third and Fifth-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The couple was jailed in Orleans County on $50,000 bail. Both will be back in court on Wednesday morning.