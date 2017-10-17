Amid NFL controversy, Bills players mentor WNY children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players took off their helmets and pads to connect with some of their littlest fans.

More than a dozen players traveled to five different youth centers around the Queen City to spend some one on one time with area kids Tuesday night.

Players told News 4 they are humbled to be a role model for so many young children.

“I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else on a Tuesday, but to interact with people that love us,” said Tyrod Taylor, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills.

“I come from these parts and I just want to come out here and show them that everybody has a chance, everybody has a dream to accomplish,” said LeSean McCoy, running back for the Buffalo Bills.

Players played games with kids, basketball arts and crafts, and and spoke to boys about coming together to get off the streets.

Tuesday’s community outreach came on the same day that NFL owners met with the NFL Players Association in a closed door meeting to discuss demonstrations during the National Anthem.

Both parties called it a “productive meeting” and “pledged to meet again,” however, both sides did not come to an agreement regarding the national anthem.

“You look at everybody protesting, so many things have been going wrong in this country, young kids losing their lives and nothing is being done about it, I think that doing things like this and being positive to the kids shows them there’s a right way to do things,” said McCoy.

With so many discussions and unanswered questions about the NFL anthem policy, some players say they just want to move forward.

“We’re all one and we’re all together, I think the main thing that we have to try and promote is just loving each other, accepting everyone for who they are and being equal in a sense,” said Zay Jones, wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills.